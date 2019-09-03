Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding Held by Chilton Capital Management Llc; Emory University Trimmed Position in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by $421,856 as Market Value Declined

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 52,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 1.20 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 32,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $366.83. About 472,771 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

