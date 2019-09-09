Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Position by $309,081 as Stock Rose; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Rose, Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Stake

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.86M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 1,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 16,360 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 17,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $367.77. About 536,407 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB) by 5,245 shares to 15,040 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,592 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $800.77M for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.