Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stock Price Declined While Winslow Evans & Crocker Increased Its Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $374.04. About 342,733 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 268,522 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $798.10 million for 19.73 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Manhattan has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 16,301 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). D E Shaw holds 0% or 1,447 shares in its portfolio. First Business Serv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,705 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hanlon Invest Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 662 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 180 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Blue Fin holds 0.46% or 2,768 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 670 shares. 66,000 are owned by Capital Growth Limited Partnership. Cambridge Trust invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Guyasuta Advsrs accumulated 2,238 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,044 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

