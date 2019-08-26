Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose; Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $9.64 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 224,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 7.44 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 165.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 7,027 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 2,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $364.47. About 313,048 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 75,402 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $102.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 301,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,080 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Lc accumulated 7,586 shares. Jcic Asset Inc holds 385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Pacific Glob Management has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A stated it has 472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd invested 2.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Republic Investment accumulated 0.1% or 443,005 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 181,180 shares. Cypress Capital Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 276,000 shares. First Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 2,122 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 12,504 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.54% or 16,957 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will NASA Sole-Source Northrop to Build a Space Station to Orbit the Moon? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Mgmt reported 20,961 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). South State Corporation holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,200 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs owns 200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com holds 2,941 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 684,485 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 3,453 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Franklin Resources reported 1.25 million shares stake. Moody Bancshares Division holds 47,493 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Virtu Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Aviva Public Limited Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 17,332 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.