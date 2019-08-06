Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mks Instrument (MKSI) as Stock Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 37,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 77,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, down from 114,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $342.81. About 958,556 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 14,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 18,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.33% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 824,498 shares traded or 63.80% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 67,447 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $65.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 62,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Cetera Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 949 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 115,788 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 24,854 shares. 144,492 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 85,450 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.40 million shares. Burney invested 0.27% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 5,666 shares stake.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 60,727 shares to 418,127 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 86,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.05% or 9,200 shares. Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,440 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 214,356 shares. Bowen Hanes & Co has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,746 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Prudential Public Limited stated it has 1,146 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,926 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 40,468 shares. Bbva Compass Bank has 0.18% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co owns 3,176 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Advsr Cap Management Llc owns 42,415 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,341 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,076 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $811.07 million for 18.08 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

