Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Cadinha & Co Has Upped Its Position; Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $2.34 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 591.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 50,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 59,159 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 8,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 579,045 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 816,148 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,651 shares to 5,229 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).