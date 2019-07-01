Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Position by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Whitnell & Co Has Boosted Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 13,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $322.54. About 250,585 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,046 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 3.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 27.91 million shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta accumulated 169,021 shares. Amica Mutual Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First City has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.21% or 80,769 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0% or 5,967 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 556,626 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.77% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,250 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 308,577 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 286,157 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 106,069 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,771 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17.50M shares or 0.2% of the stock. 63,091 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Azimuth Lc reported 145,522 shares stake.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mngmt Gru holds 82,030 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Moreover, Btim has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,506 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 10,255 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.06% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has 0.08% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 8,304 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 4,506 shares. North Star Management holds 2,139 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 32,216 are held by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Nomura owns 59,495 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 11,497 shares. 876,044 are owned by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. 40,681 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 135,170 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 47,493 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,734 shares to 7,172 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.87M for 17.38 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.