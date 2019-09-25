Northrop Grumman (NOC) EPS Estimated At $4.74; New Jersey Resources Has 1.49 Sentiment

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report $4.74 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.80 EPS change or 27.52% from last quarter’s $6.54 EPS. NOC’s profit would be $801.99M giving it 19.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS is correct. After having $5.06 EPS previously, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s analysts see -6.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $369.51. About 938,223 shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 29.91 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $26.09M for 38.80 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.85% below currents $369.51 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target. UBS maintained the shares of NOC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $33000 target.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.52 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.