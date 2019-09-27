Northrop Grumman (NOC) Analysts See $4.74 EPS; Total System Services (TSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.74

Total System Services Inc (TSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 189 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 254 reduced and sold their holdings in Total System Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 131.94 million shares, up from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Total System Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 12 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 186 Increased: 115 New Position: 74.

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report $4.74 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.80 EPS change or 27.52% from last quarter’s $6.54 EPS. NOC’s profit would be $802.00M giving it 20.16 P/E if the $4.74 EPS is correct. After having $5.06 EPS previously, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s analysts see -6.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $382.15. About 1.17 million shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One Com Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 64,910 were reported by Lazard Asset. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 22,996 shares. The New York-based Cibc Mkts Corporation has invested 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Axa stated it has 1,300 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 651 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 7,022 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Barclays Plc stated it has 212,610 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Motco reported 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 84 shares. Amg Comml Bank owns 17,350 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 2.32% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). New England Rech Management reported 0.24% stake. Suvretta Management Limited reported 228,708 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Lc owns 245,400 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.66 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -5.10% below currents $382.15 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.58% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 39.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.