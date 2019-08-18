Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman Corporation 303 1.89 N/A 20.26 17.06 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 39 2.03 N/A 2.04 20.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northrop Grumman Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman Corporation 0.00% 40% 9.1% Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 0.00% 42.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Northrop Grumman Corporation is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has a 0.55 beta which is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Northrop Grumman Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Northrop Grumman Corporation and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$362.67 is Northrop Grumman Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.42%. Competitively the average target price of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is $45, which is potential -8.72% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Northrop Grumman Corporation looks more robust than Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of Northrop Grumman Corporation shares and 0% of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares. 0.3% are Northrop Grumman Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrop Grumman Corporation 0.76% 8.49% 19.45% 23.06% 17.21% 41.11% Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. -3.04% -5.05% 15.4% 10.44% 54.11% 21.26%

For the past year Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Summary

Northrop Grumman Corporation beats Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to government and commercial customers worldwide. It has three segments: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems. This segment sells its products primarily to Department of Defense (DoD) and other government agencies for use in various areas, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; strike operations; communications; earth observation; and space science and exploration. The Mission Systems segment provides mission solutions and multifunction systems, including C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration; navigation; and shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems for DoD, intelligence community, international, federal, civil, and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides software and system sustainment, advanced training, and integrated logistics support solutions, as well as engages in modernization of platforms and associated subsystems. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector. This segment also provides propulsion systems, such as liquid, solid, air-breathing, and electric types of launch propulsion, in-space propulsion, missile defense propulsion, tactical missile propulsion, and hypersonic propulsion systems for defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems for precision tactical systems and munitions serving military, civil, and commercial customers. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the companyÂ’s excess real estate assets. It owns 11,451 acres of land adjacent to U.S. Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.