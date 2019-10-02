Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Raised Position by $317,509 as Stock Price Rose; Glenview Capital Management Boosted Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stake by $27.29 Million; Share Price Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 3276.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 983 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1,013 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $362.5. About 1.45M shares traded or 62.48% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 18.43M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.91 million, up from 14.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Northrop Grumman Stock Rocketed 31% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Speedcast Government to Support Northrop Grumman in Army Cyber and Comms Developmental Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman lands $1.4B defense contract with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 7,433 shares to 8,811 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 2,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,149 shares. 835,133 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. City Holdings Com invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers reported 1.73% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 25,894 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 291 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 12,675 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability. Suvretta Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1.56% stake. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Il has 0.55% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,813 shares. Northcoast Asset Management reported 5,020 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0.42% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 17.59M shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt has 1.41% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Franklin Street Nc invested in 780 shares.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Activist investor says it’s ready to hold Brookdale board ‘accountable’ – Nashville Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Senior Living Corporation: Challenges, Challenges, Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Assisted-Living Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Brookdale board member, criticized by activist investor, to step down – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Cap Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 127,900 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Lnd And Buildings Investment Mngmt Limited reported 5.67 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 116,048 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 24,579 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 11,935 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 15,634 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Geode Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.30 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 95 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 75,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 27,779 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 63,877 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 32,059 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.22 million shares to 19.33M shares, valued at $184.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 728,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,055 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.