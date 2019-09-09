Northrock Partners Upped Target (TGT) Holding by $645,040; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Upped by Maryland Capital Management

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 1,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,720 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 6,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares to 590 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,558 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares to 105,683 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,164 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.