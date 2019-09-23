Northrock Partners Upped Its Target (TGT) Position; World Acceptance (WRLD) Sentiment Is 1.22

Northrock Partners Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 140.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northrock Partners Llc acquired 159,553 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Northrock Partners Llc holds 273,135 shares with $23.66 million value, up from 113,582 last quarter. Target Corp now has $55.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 3.21M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 60 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 49 sold and decreased equity positions in World Acceptance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.93 million shares, down from 7.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding World Acceptance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Northrock Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 7,869 shares to 280,747 valued at $44.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 2,419 shares and now owns 152,597 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 3.75% above currents $109.13 stock price. Target had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

The stock increased 2.84% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 40,419 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has risen 24.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary services and products to individuals. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.