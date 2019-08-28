Northrock Partners Trimmed Its Lrad (LRAD) Position by $312,162; Stock Price Rose; Continental Advisors Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 109.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 27,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 52,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.1144 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6444. About 125,487 shares traded or 35.34% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LRAD® Corporation Receives $3.2 Million National Guard Order – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LRAD® Corporation Announces $11.0 Million US Army Program of Record Order – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LRAD® Corporation Receives $4.75 Million Indian Navy AHD Systems Maintenance Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LRAD Corp. (LRAD) Secures $5.4M Follow-On Order from US Army – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 91,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IVZ) by 78,200 shares to 263,200 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,503 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ CAH – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 168,489 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,281 shares. Macquarie holds 1.15% or 13.99M shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 8.38 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 9,025 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 143,441 shares. Amer Int Gru Incorporated Inc holds 1.37% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 7.48M shares. Utah Retirement holds 56,269 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 649 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Lp holds 5,549 shares. 62,700 were accumulated by Clark Estates. Allstate reported 20,085 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.24% or 49,202 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.03% or 22,682 shares in its portfolio.