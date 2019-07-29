Northrock Partners Raised Position in Target (TGT) as Market Valuation Declined; Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (ORAN) Share Value Rose While Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 881,711 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (ORAN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 31,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 277,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 780,271 shares traded or 25.09% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 20/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – SIEMENS AG EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES FOR GLOBAL SD-WAN INFRASTRUCTURE; 20/03/2018 – SIEMENS EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Orange County, CA’s John Wayne Airport $154MM Revs at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 05/03/2018 – Orange adds seven members to its executive committee; 05/03/2018 DiscoverReady Named a Relativity Orange-Level Best in Service Provider; 04/05/2018 – Richland Source: Event center opens on Orange Street; 20/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – UNDER THIS CONTRACT ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES WILL MIGRATE SIEMENS’ GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO SD-WAN NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Orange Revenue Rose in 1Q, Backs 2018 Ebitda View

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 22,500 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,844 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

