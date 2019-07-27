Northrock Partners Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.03 Million; As Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Stock Value Declined, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Boosted Position by $863,379

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 16,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 33,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 124,539 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 7,437 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace & White Inc New York holds 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,750 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 13,027 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. World Investors accumulated 1.39% or 15.04 million shares. 10,083 are owned by Bailard Inc. Trexquant Investment L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,855 shares. Markel accumulated 94,400 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horan Ltd Co stated it has 7,034 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp, Japan-based fund reported 48,088 shares. Merriman Wealth Lc, Washington-based fund reported 3,969 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,180 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 629 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn had bought 275 shares worth $14,652 on Wednesday, May 29. Shares for $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 397,817 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 260,018 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 24,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 89,372 shares. Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 4.82% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 106,783 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr stated it has 6,134 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 247,659 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Stieven Capital LP holds 240,811 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 29,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 209,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,959 shares to 926,052 shares, valued at $70.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 49,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.