Northrock Partners Position In Target (TGT) Was Has Raised; Loews Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $6.49 Million as Share Value Declined

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 1.41M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 443,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares to 1,601 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target aims for more +$100K shoppers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Best Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $20.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,597 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.