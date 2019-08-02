Northrock Partners Position in Lrad (LRAD) Decreased by $312,162; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Loews Cut Holding by $585,000

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 273,606 shares traded or 253.21% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 18.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 126,918 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 4.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs & Com Ca has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,257 shares. Bainco Int holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 199,855 shares. Tiger Global Management Lc has 13.29 million shares for 8.65% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackrock holds 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 498.90 million shares. Moreover, Janney Management Ltd Company has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 372,219 shares. 160,681 were reported by Albion Grp Ut. Saratoga Rech Investment Management holds 576,337 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 433,601 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. 46,300 are held by Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited. Fosun Intl reported 26,325 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) to report earnings on August, 12 after the close. LRAD’s profit will be $977,160 for 33.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by LRAD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.