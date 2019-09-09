Northrock Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Boosted by $1.03 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding by $12.03 Million as Shares Rose

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $360.07. About 2.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 48,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 59,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.87% or $45.58 during the last trading session, reaching $373.82. About 391,454 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Management Limited Liability Company owns 80,125 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 16,395 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 28,242 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,901 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 30,718 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 43,995 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & Tru Company invested in 7,272 shares. Advisory Net reported 15,449 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Horan Capital Limited Company has 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,034 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 340 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 0.58% or 11,200 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated reported 1.39% stake.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares to 590 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,535 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability reported 5,070 shares stake. Cap World Invsts holds 1.88M shares. Forte Limited Com Adv holds 3.5% or 39,456 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Asset One has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc invested in 95 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Legal And General Public has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Putnam Invests Ltd Com reported 16,700 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research, California-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 350 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 24,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,173 are held by Commerce State Bank.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,675 shares to 74,017 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

