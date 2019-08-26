Northrock Partners Lowered Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $493,902 as Market Value Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Its Position in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by $1.37 Million as Stock Rose

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 15,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 83,225 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 67,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 1.17 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CH Robinson: Speed, Visibility And Cost Are Key To Successful Retail Compliance – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.18% or 3,927 shares. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 206,910 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 11,415 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,402 shares. State Street accumulated 8.38M shares. Johnson Fincl Gp invested in 65 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 736,216 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 14,103 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,502 shares. Howe Rusling holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 107,819 shares. Neumann Cap Limited Liability has 23,040 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability invested in 83,532 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 29,371 shares to 244,875 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,261 shares, and cut its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Management reported 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dodge And Cox holds 16,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,966 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lederer Inv Counsel Ca owns 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,410 shares. American Comml Bank reported 3,750 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ssi Inv Management, California-based fund reported 1,344 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 80,284 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited owns 5,242 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,383 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company reported 976 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,453 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 13,118 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares to 113,582 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MMM – PRNewswire” on August 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.