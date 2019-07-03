Northrock Partners Lowered By $662,922 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Last Week

Northrock Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 13.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Northrock Partners Llc holds 34,844 shares with $4.11 million value, down from 40,510 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Noble Financial maintained the shares of CMLS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 22,961 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $311.04 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It has a 0.52 P/E ratio. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising.