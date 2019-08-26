Northrock Partners Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 509,720 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 423,681 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 105,300 shares. 3.07 million were reported by Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 143,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 34,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 29,968 shares. Lvz Advsrs owns 1,130 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 29,892 shares. First LP reported 435,368 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Synovus Fincl owns 23 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 426 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.98 million for 15.47 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 15 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $314 were bought by Boehm Neil. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. The insider Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares to 35,110 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock or 2,900 shares. Davis Elliot S had bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060 on Wednesday, August 14. 2,000 shares were bought by BALL M LEROY, worth $36,360 on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 44,800 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,729 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company Limited accumulated 43,074 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 17,706 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.02% or 463,554 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mackenzie Corporation has 8,265 shares. Private Harbour Investment & Counsel accumulated 1.21% or 45,425 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp reported 157,335 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 132,773 shares. 4,154 are owned by Asset Mngmt.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 22,500 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.