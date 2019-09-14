Northrock Partners Increased Stake in Target (TGT) by $13.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Upped Its Stake by $308,140

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 12,232 shares. House Lc holds 16,515 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 18,233 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,506 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 54,048 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Dallas Securities reported 0.18% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 7.77 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 135,330 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Community Svcs Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 70,509 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 44,515 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 40,686 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,217 shares to 23,542 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 13,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.