Northrock Partners Increased Position in Target (TGT); Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Stake in Sps Comm Com (SPSC) by $369,750 as Share Value Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 9,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 192,872 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 3.19M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target aims for more +$100K shoppers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “After Retail Recovery, Beware Near-Term Valuation Friction on Target Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,619 shares to 4,702 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 9,444 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 14,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 52,601 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Invest Ma has 1.26% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 249,992 shares. 428,930 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson Com accumulated 7,982 shares. 13,463 are held by American International Gru Inc. Accredited Inc holds 0.08% or 3,931 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 3,563 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested 0.46% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 24,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested in 68,093 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 215,307 shares. 354,156 are owned by Fred Alger.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.96 million for 52.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.