Northrock Partners Increased Its Target (TGT) Stake by $13.72 Million as Stock Value Rose; Reinhart Partners Position in White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 919 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 40,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.64M, up from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1084.5. About 21,997 shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 5.30M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 1,313 shares. Pecaut & has 3,254 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Select Equity Group LP owns 14,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 443 are held by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co. Swiss Bankshares reported 5,946 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 8,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,923 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Karpas Strategies Ltd Company owns 752 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 283 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 6,046 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd invested in 14,105 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 525 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 1,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) by 10,420 shares to 271,409 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,378 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,419 shares to 152,597 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,747 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).