Northrock Partners Increased Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding by $1.88 Million; Stock Price Rose; General American Investors Company Decreased Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $4.63 Million

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 438,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,535 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

