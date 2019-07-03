Northrock Partners Holds Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Sonata Capital Group Decreased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 22,500 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

