Northrock Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.88 Million as Stock Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Stake in Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Lifted as Market Value Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 647.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 20,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 152,886 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 426,836 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 29,632 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 6,281 shares stake. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.35% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Leavell Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 92,504 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 128 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 39,629 shares. 3,055 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 6,200 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 11,631 shares. Fil accumulated 25 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 2,855 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 6,002 are held by Huntington Bank & Trust. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 35,911 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. 3,610 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A. 20,850 shares were sold by Selbach Scott C, worth $2.50 million.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 59,981 shares to 254,727 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). World Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 404,255 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 16,277 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.07% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bryn Mawr Company invested in 4,042 shares. Kepos Cap LP has 21,296 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Boston Prtn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Geode Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gemmer Asset Management accumulated 147 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Llc has 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas White Intl invested in 6,588 shares.