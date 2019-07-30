Northrock Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lrad (LRAD) as Share Value Rose; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose, Morgan Stanley Has Raised Its Position by $35.97 Million

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.0211 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1311. About 26,123 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 33.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.60 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.45M, up from 18.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3.17 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Analysts await LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) to report earnings on August, 12 after the close. LRAD’s profit will be $977,166 for 34.43 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by LRAD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 14,665 shares to 72,994 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

