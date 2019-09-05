Northrock Partners Has Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.03 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Lowered Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 302,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.38 million, down from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $195.57. About 546,249 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $360.27. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares to 2,558 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 158,851 shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $372.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26M for 34.19 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.