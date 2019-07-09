Northrock Partners Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $662,922; Shares Rose; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 16,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 120,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 102,463 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS LAVA COVERED THE WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 11.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street holds 0.01% or 71,532 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 0.03% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 467,666 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 332,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 84,770 shares. Fmr has 237 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 18,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 3,255 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 3.92 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 5,304 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 73,878 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 3,755 are held by Voloridge Investment. Renaissance Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Valley Advisers reported 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.24 million for 48.87 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.25% negative EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 6,665 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 12.08% or 11.96M shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 139,400 shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill Management reported 78,215 shares. 8,470 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Communications. Alesco Llc invested in 0.07% or 10,503 shares. 38,497 were accumulated by Nicholas Prtn L P. Whitnell & has 48,575 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 19.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signature Estate & Advsrs Lc reported 45,491 shares. Bouchey Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Company Inc Tn holds 56,919 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 2.14% or 409,377 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Cornerstone Cap has invested 4.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares to 51,047 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.