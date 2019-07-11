Northrock Partners Has Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $493,902; Share Value Declined; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Holding in Meta Financial Group (CASH) by $498,218

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 26,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 392,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 91,144 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CASH’s profit will be $19.73 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Meta Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 48,848 shares. Ftb reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% or 63 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.11 million shares. Connecticut-based Nantahala Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 36 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 212,356 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 15,252 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 365,820 shares. 47,429 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 115,621 shares. Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 8.56% or 570,931 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,050 shares to 21,242 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

