Northrock Partners Has Lowered Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $448,756; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 3.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585,000, down from 8,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 2.77 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,418 shares to 308,228 shares, valued at $90.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Mgmt Pro stated it has 2,058 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,930 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 62,930 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 986 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 2,106 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 102,555 were accumulated by Connors Investor. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.85% or 15.33 million shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 173,700 shares. Capital Interest Sarl invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Daiwa Gp stated it has 111,688 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,044 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Com has 263,053 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

