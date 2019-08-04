Northrock Partners Has Increased Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding by $1.88 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Decreased by $1.94 Million Its Position

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.93 million shares traded or 120.94% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

