Northrock Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $621,569; As Equifax (EFX) Market Valuation Rose, Iridian Asset Management Decreased Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 23,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 407,662 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 04/04/2018 – Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 25,322 shares. 51 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 22,414 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 258,139 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Farallon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.96M shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. 1,793 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Brinker Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited owns 39,922 shares. Cap Int Ca accumulated 29,531 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,300 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Ltd has 7,494 shares. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 33,470 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 20,394 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72 million shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $89.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32M for 25.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxor Gp Lp invested in 38,463 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Granite Point Management Ltd Partnership has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. Df Dent And reported 66,453 shares. Forbes J M & Llp has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 0.08% stake. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,813 shares. 10,611 are held by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 290 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc reported 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burt Wealth has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Curbstone owns 2,786 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Company holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,289 shares. Bar Harbor Tru has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 280 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 12,810 shares. Retirement Planning has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

