Northrock Partners Has Decreased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 3.98M shares traded or 30.75% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 5.58M shares traded or 105.87% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver has 25,796 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.63% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,000 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 650,049 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clark Capital Management Gp has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mcdonald Capital Ca owns 2.56M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 8,892 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.39% stake. Whittier Tru stated it has 52,095 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management reported 565,362 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 783,985 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 2,878 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 17,190 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap Management holds 0.01% or 3,165 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,350 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan reported 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Linscomb And Williams owns 3,695 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Webster Fincl Bank N A has 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 19,830 are owned by Martingale Asset L P. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 115,150 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 3,324 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 504,554 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.61% or 61,177 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 2.48 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 82,520 shares. Principal Group stated it has 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 3.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legacy Ptnrs reported 14,865 shares. 2,846 are owned by Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. 18,708 are held by City Holdg.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares to 91,617 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 91,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.