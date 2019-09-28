Northrock Partners Has Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake as Valuation Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Increased Stake by $835,800 as Market Value Declined

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 3,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585,000, down from 8,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 77,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Timessquare Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,664 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 32,304 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 32,729 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Mirae Asset Glob Communication invested in 0% or 17,007 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 99,641 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Prudential Financial Inc owns 170,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has 107,629 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 56,500 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 119,740 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc owns 74,983 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 92% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 55% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net Llc accumulated 72,031 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 4,970 were accumulated by Gfs Ltd. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 47,453 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited holds 82,404 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv accumulated 1,852 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 391,950 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Lc invested in 0.14% or 3,367 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,825 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crossvault Management stated it has 22,011 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 827 shares. 7,235 were accumulated by First Personal Fin Svcs. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.65 million shares. Westover Capital Advisors Lc holds 2,566 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv reported 21,431 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.