Northrock Partners Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Position By $493,902; Cousins Properties Has 1.34 Sentiment

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 127 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 95 sold and trimmed positions in Cousins Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 406.38 million shares, up from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cousins Properties Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 77 Increased: 86 New Position: 41.

Northrock Partners Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 36.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Northrock Partners Llc holds 4,199 shares with $872,000 value, down from 6,585 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $172.89. About 917,320 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.56% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,280 shares. 18,220 were reported by Northcoast Asset Limited. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.04% or 1,661 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.45% or 414,936 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 411,483 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 155,505 shares. Keating Inv Counselors holds 2.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,161 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 121,200 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategic Service Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 465,989 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 353,134 shares stake. Mu Invests Limited holds 3.9% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Northrock Partners Llc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 91,898 shares to 1.51M valued at $31.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) stake by 110,775 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.19 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated for 628,000 shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 530,000 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 3.60 million shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 1.43% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.78M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 602,690 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED