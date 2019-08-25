Northrock Partners Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $493,902 as Stock Declined; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Its Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares to 91,617 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 442,272 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Company holds 6,483 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 59,157 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 0.94% or 265,776 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 43,922 shares. Old Republic reported 0.83% stake. City Holdings Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,708 shares. Cullen Limited Liability Corporation reported 295,130 shares. Culbertson A N & Commerce Inc stated it has 2.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Congress Asset Management Company Ma owns 31,563 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,394 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust invested in 1.86% or 7,535 shares. Hennessy has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bancorporation Of America De owns 8.34M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bankshares & reported 80,088 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colonial has 6,160 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.26% or 4,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 109,673 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 281,600 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prns Lc has invested 0.54% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Whittier invested in 1,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 163,538 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.1% or 3.47 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.2% or 48,308 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 26 shares. 40,593 were reported by Earnest Limited Liability Corporation. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.41% or 28,959 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 20,460 shares.

