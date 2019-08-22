Northrock Partners Has Boosted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.03 Million as Share Value Declined; Euclidean Technologies Management Maintains Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 14.92% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 24.04M shares traded or 419.88% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $15.31 during the last trading session, reaching $355.3. About 6.14 million shares traded or 44.49% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

