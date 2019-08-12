Northrock Partners Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.03 Million as Share Value Declined; Becker Capital Management Trimmed National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding by $504,920; Market Valuation Declined

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 19,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 870,663 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19M, down from 890,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. It is down 50.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $333.93. About 968,870 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc stated it has 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Telos Capital Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lee Danner Bass holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,865 shares. 29,839 were reported by Cypress Cap Lc. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc has 3,855 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Company has 2.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,242 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Investors Management Corp has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd reported 2.06% stake. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 2,814 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Lc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,017 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability reported 566,794 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 182,424 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 156,081 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.16% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). City invested in 122 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Bancorp In has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1.55 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Lc reported 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.24% stake. 1.52M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 25.86 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fmr Lc holds 2.18 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 676,156 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,199 shares. Moreover, Oak Associates Oh has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).