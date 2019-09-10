Northrock Partners Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Position by $493,902; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Gtt Communications (GTT) Position by $4.11 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 120,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 313,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 434,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.56M market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 1.12M shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 3.18M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,158 shares to 44,038 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,614 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $43.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 266,855 shares. Hartline Inv has 0.56% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,253 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.57% or 607,207 shares in its portfolio. Century has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 12,681 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cleararc Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,990 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 182,045 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tdam Usa accumulated 56,257 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 635,341 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,000 shares. Fidelity Financial owns 1.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,325 shares. Country Bancshares has 0.6% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 8,002 were reported by Pinnacle Prtn. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).