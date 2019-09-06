Northrock Partners Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $493,902 as Share Price Declined; Masters Capital Management Lowered Holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by $18.50 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 4.37 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Mets GM and players are sick of Matt Harvey’s partying; 10/05/2018 – General Motors has agreed to set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in South Korea, the government said on Thursday; 10/05/2018 – GM’s commitment to S.Korea is long-term and sincere, says GM exec; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULE PRODUCTION HAS BEGUN; PRODUCTION OF FOURTH GENERATION CRUISE AV EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 02/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD CHAIR NICHOLS SAYS EPA DECISION ON VEHICLE FUEL-EFFICIENCY STANDARDS IS “POLITICALLY MOTIVATED” AND WILL HARM ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS COST OF RIDE SHARING IN DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS COULD COME DOWN TO $1 PER MILE, AS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CAPABILITY GOES UP – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 16/04/2018 – Assets of General Motors’ former Janesville facility to be auctioned as part of redevelopment

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares to 853,000 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).