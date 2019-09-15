Northrock Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Target (TGT); As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Value Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Position

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 20,039 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 36,708 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 56,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,219 shares. Chicago Equity Prns invested 0.25% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 31,870 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.04% or 48,419 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 39,332 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.08% or 8,283 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 604,820 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 30,679 shares. Advisors Incorporated Ok has 38,461 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 50,082 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd owns 10,171 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 0.42% or 5,588 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc invested in 1.45% or 41,986 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.18 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 29,607 shares to 42,882 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $349.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,419 shares to 152,597 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).