Northrock Partners Boosted Target (TGT) Position; Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding in Sm Energy Co. (SM) Cut by $375,700 as Shares Declined

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 5.28M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 14.23M shares traded or 436.59% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W also bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 15,742 shares to 15,760 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.12M for 313.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 241,889 shares. Geode Management owns 1.08M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,562 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Crawford Counsel Incorporated invested 0.11% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Pnc Finance Ser Group holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 6,162 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 36,800 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 17,878 shares. Northern Trust invested in 974,510 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 564,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 159,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.18% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership owns 156,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares to 41,535 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).