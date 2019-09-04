Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Stock Price Rose While Wedbush Securities Trimmed Stake by $399,534; Fairpointe Capital Upped Its Bunge LTD (BG) Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 240,751 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 11,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 44,798 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 5,264 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NRIM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,448 shares. 13,667 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. State Street Corp holds 0% or 140,236 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Manufacturers Life The invested in 257,149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,660 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 36,568 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has 20,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 167,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability accumulated 19,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 139 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 93,522 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,832 activity. Another trade for 281 shares valued at $9,962 was bought by Schutt Aaron Michael. 160 shares were bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy, worth $5,354. DRABEK ANTHONY bought $24,668 worth of stock or 715 shares. 500 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares with value of $17,600 were bought by Hanneman Karl L. 700 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares with value of $23,779 were bought by Karp David W. 743 shares valued at $25,351 were bought by McCambridge David J on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.01M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,408 shares to 23,992 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) by 218,764 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $80.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 240,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.06M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

