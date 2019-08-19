Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Comparing side by side

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.53 N/A 2.83 13.76 United Security Bancshares 11 4.13 N/A 0.92 11.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northrim BanCorp Inc. and United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Northrim BanCorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northrim BanCorp Inc. and United Security Bancshares’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Security Bancshares has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Northrim BanCorp Inc. shares and 25% of United Security Bancshares shares. 1% are Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56% United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9%

For the past year Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats United Security Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.