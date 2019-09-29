Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. 38 0.00 6.56M 2.83 13.76 TriCo Bancshares 36 1.76 26.49M 2.79 13.55

Demonstrates Northrim BanCorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. TriCo Bancshares seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northrim BanCorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp Inc. 17,304,141.39% 9.9% 1.4% TriCo Bancshares 73,379,501.39% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TriCo Bancshares has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Northrim BanCorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, TriCo Bancshares’s consensus target price is $40.67, while its potential upside is 11.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northrim BanCorp Inc. and TriCo Bancshares has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 62.4%. About 1% of Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors TriCo Bancshares.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.