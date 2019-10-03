Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Northrim BanCorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northrim BanCorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp Inc. 17,181,770.56% 9.90% 1.40% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Northrim BanCorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. 6.56M 38 13.76 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Northrim BanCorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Northrim BanCorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northrim BanCorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Northrim BanCorp Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.