Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Comparing side by side

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.48 N/A 2.83 13.76 Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.16 N/A 1.62 17.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Northrim BanCorp Inc. and Heritage Financial Corporation. Heritage Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Heritage Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Northrim BanCorp Inc. and Heritage Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Heritage Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 39.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Northrim BanCorp Inc. shares and 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Northrim BanCorp Inc. had bullish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats Heritage Financial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.